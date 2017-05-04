Tampa Airport holding career fair for...

Tampa Airport holding career fair for 250 jobs

Tampa International Airport is holding a career fair on Monday to fill more than 250 retail, restaurant and bar jobs. Airport concessionaires are looking to fill positions for shops and restaurants throughout the airport, for both existing concessions and ones that will open soon.

