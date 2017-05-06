Suddenly, Oil Below $40 a Barrel Does...

Suddenly, Oil Below $40 a Barrel Doesn't Seem So Far-Fetched

20 hrs ago Read more: News Max

It's come to this for the beleaguered oil market: a big bet that prices are about to sink to their lowest level in more than a year. About $7 million worth of options changed hands Friday that will pay off if West Texas Intermediate crude falls beneath $39 a barrel by mid-July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read more at News Max.

