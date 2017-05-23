Studio Ghibli summer screenings for 2017

Following the success of the 'Spirited Away' and 'Princess Mononoke' cinema events, GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events, the leading distributor of event cinema, are proud to announce a partnership to bring the biggest series of anime titles to U.S audiences throughout 2017. The series will feature Studio Ghibli's revered animated classics, a selection of GKIDS new release titles and an ongoing animated short film mini-festival.

