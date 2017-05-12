Structures being threatened, Florida ...

Structures being threatened, Florida Forest Service on scene of Plant City brush fir

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WFLA

After a recent medical marijuana bill went up in smoke, a Tampa doctor, who treats patients with medical marijuana, is worried that people a State inspectors temporarily closed nine Tampa Bay eateries from May 1 to May 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cruising st petes 1 hr Cincyphil 1
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 3 hr Eagle 12 136
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Sat Woopy 9
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) May 10 MitchMate 1,022
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 9 Nympho Granny 137
Janet-Max May 7 Rex Blaze 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,018,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC