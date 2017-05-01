Sprouts Farmers Market to open in Pal...

Sprouts Farmers Market to open in Palm Harbor on July 12

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first Tampa Bay location earlier this year in Carrollwood. Its third area location is coming to Palm Harbor in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 6 hr Gabbie 7
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes 14 hr ThisBdumb 4
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 15 hr MitchMate 1,015
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Apr 30 Poll Taker 1
pain n other medications (Feb '15) Apr 27 spammer 6
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 27 Flea your povery 136
News Lunsford drops suit against Citrus Sheriff (Mar '08) Apr 25 fartlord420 14
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,729,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC