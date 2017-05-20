Should zip codes determine juvenile arrest records? The Florida Senate doesn't think so
When a juvenile gets caught shoplifting or trespassing or smoking marijuana in Florida, what happens next depends on their zip code. In some parts of the state, the child is automatically put into a program that diverts first-time offenders from arrest so that they can avoid a criminal record that could follow them the rest of their lives.
