Sex assault suspect caught in Tampa
Tampa Police arrested a man on April 20 wanted in Delaware for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl, then throwing her into a pond, leaving her to die. Daniel Santucci Jr., 23, was wanted by police in New Castle County, Del.
