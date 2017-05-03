Seven routes identified for Tampa's streetcar of the future
The city of Tampa has identified seven potential transit corridors to better connect its streetcar service in and around downtown including North Hyde Park, the Channel district and Ybor City as well as neighborhoods to the north.
