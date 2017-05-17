Seen me? Dogs with cancer slips out of Tampa's Blue Pearl, $1,000 reward offered

Seen me? Dogs with cancer slips out o...

A four-legged cancer patient named Shelby slipped away from a Tampa veterinary specialty center Wednesday morning, and her keepers have sent out an all-points bulletin hoping to find her. The 4-year-old Boxer mix was last seen near Dale Mabry Highway and Busch Boulevard, after escaping from a BluePearl Veterinary Partners hospital east of there, the hospital reported.

