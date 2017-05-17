Seen me? Dogs with cancer slips out of Tampa's Blue Pearl, $1,000 reward offered
A four-legged cancer patient named Shelby slipped away from a Tampa veterinary specialty center Wednesday morning, and her keepers have sent out an all-points bulletin hoping to find her. The 4-year-old Boxer mix was last seen near Dale Mabry Highway and Busch Boulevard, after escaping from a BluePearl Veterinary Partners hospital east of there, the hospital reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 hr
|Eagle 12
|225
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|Tue
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Cabbage Memory
|138
|Cruising st petes
|May 14
|Cincyphil
|1
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|May 10
|MitchMate
|1,022
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC