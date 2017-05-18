See inside the Hall on Franklin, the ...

See inside the Hall on Franklin, the restaurant collective opening soon in Tampa Heights

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The Hall on Franklin is very much an active construction zone, but small detail are coming together, hinting at what the finished product will look like behind its yellow brick facade in Tampa Heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 4 hr frindly 306
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Tue Donclo 10
White Family Tue Drop the Cow 3
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) May 16 Picente 29
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 16 Cabbage Memory 138
Cruising st petes May 14 Cincyphil 1
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) May 10 MitchMate 1,022
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,118,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC