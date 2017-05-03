Rise Against Video Shoot for "The Violence" Labelled Anti Government, Permit Revoked
Preparing for their upcoming release of Wolves , Rise Against were trying to shoot a music video for the first track "The Violence". The song is about whether violence is an inevitability of the human condition or not, and they attempted to make the video portray that.
