Rep. Castor blasts the Trump budget finding nothing she likes about it.
Congresswoman Kathy Castor, a Democrat representing Florida's 14th Congressional District which covers Tampa and Hillsborough county is not a fan of President Donald Trump's proposed budget. As a matter of fact in a statement to the press today Castor did not mince words about how bad she thought the budget proposal was.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 min
|Eagle 12
|453
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|Tue
|yawn
|17
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|138
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC