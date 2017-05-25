Redevelopment projects won't be Super...

Redevelopment projects won't be Super Bowl ready

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

As the City of Tampa still celebrates a major victory in landing Super Bowl LV in 2021, there are questions about what the city will look like in four years. 6pm Thursday May 25th 2017 - As the City of Tampa still celebrates a major victory in landing Super Bowl LV in 2021, there are questions about what the city will look like in four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 4 hr Eagle 12 462
Buy Velpanat 9 hr Buyvelpanat 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 10 hr tony2837 11
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) May 23 LAVON AFFAIR 16
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) May 23 yawn 17
White Family May 16 Drop the Cow 3
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) May 16 Picente 29
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC