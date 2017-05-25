Port Tampa Bay secures $9 million gra...

Port Tampa Bay secures $9 million grant to deepen Big Bend Channel

18 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Port Tampa Bay has secured a $9 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the widening and deepening of the Big Bend Channel in southern Hillsborough County. The channel project overall will cost $55 million, a press release said.

