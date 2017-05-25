Port Tampa Bay secures $9 million grant to deepen Big Bend Channel
Port Tampa Bay has secured a $9 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the widening and deepening of the Big Bend Channel in southern Hillsborough County. The channel project overall will cost $55 million, a press release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Fri
|Eagle 12
|462
|Buy Velpanat
|Fri
|Buyvelpanat
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Fri
|tony2837
|11
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|May 23
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 23
|yawn
|17
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC