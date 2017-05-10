Police search for males who robbed an...

Police search for males who robbed and physically assaulted two women at gunpoint

12 hrs ago

Walking home from their neighborhood bar and grill on a Saturday night, two women were robbed and physically assaulted at gunpoint by four young males. Robbery detectives are asking for the public's help to identify the robbers, one of whom was captured by security cameras about 50 minutes after the robbery at a Chevron gas station in Hollywood.

