Police search for males who robbed and physically assaulted two women at gunpoint
Walking home from their neighborhood bar and grill on a Saturday night, two women were robbed and physically assaulted at gunpoint by four young males. Robbery detectives are asking for the public's help to identify the robbers, one of whom was captured by security cameras about 50 minutes after the robbery at a Chevron gas station in Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|37 min
|Eagle 12
|56
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|MitchMate
|1,022
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Nympho Granny
|137
|Janet-Max
|May 7
|Rex Blaze
|1
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|May 3
|Another victim of...
|27
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|May 3
|No Morals
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC