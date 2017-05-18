Police name person of interest in fat...

Police name person of interest in fatal East Tampa shooting

14 hrs ago

Police released photos Thursday of a man described as a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting outside an East Tampa liquor store last month. Detectives are hoping to interview Michael Anthony Bridgeman Jr., 29, about the April 27 shooting death of Curtis Eugene Thomas, Tampa police said.

