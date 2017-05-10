Pedestrian killed after car strikes h...

Pedestrian killed after car strikes him in Tampa early Friday morning

A Tampa man died after he was struck by a car early Friday morning as he attempted to cross W Waters Avenue, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:48 a.m., Ivan Martinez, 30, started to cross W Waters Avenue at the intersection of Woodland Corp. Boulevard.

