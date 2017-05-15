Pam Bondi wants judge to keep Tampa stalker away
Florida's attorney general tells a judge she has a stalker, one who peeks through her South Tampa windows and sends her unsolicited text messages expressing his appreciation for her "physical attributes." Pamela Jo Bondi has filed a petition in Hillsborough Circuit Court, asking that 51-year-old William Norman Wilkes be kept away, and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|33 min
|frindly
|199
|White Family
|4 hr
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|13 hr
|Cabbage Memory
|138
|Cruising st petes
|Sun
|Cincyphil
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 13
|Woopy
|9
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|May 10
|MitchMate
|1,022
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC