Pam Bondi wants judge to keep Tampa stalker away

Florida's attorney general tells a judge she has a stalker, one who peeks through her South Tampa windows and sends her unsolicited text messages expressing his appreciation for her "physical attributes." Pamela Jo Bondi has filed a petition in Hillsborough Circuit Court, asking that 51-year-old William Norman Wilkes be kept away, and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

