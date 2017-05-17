Overnight homicide under investigatio...

Overnight homicide under investigation in Tampa

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

On Tuesday night at approximately 9:21 p.m., deputies responded to 1509 128th Avenue East , not far from Fowler Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Khando Kerr dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 40 min Rainbow Kid 218
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 16 hr Donclo 10
White Family 20 hr Drop the Cow 3
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Tue Picente 29
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Tue Cabbage Memory 138
Cruising st petes Sun Cincyphil 1
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) May 10 MitchMate 1,022
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC