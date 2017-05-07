Obama receiving Profile in Courage Aw...

Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from Kennedys

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian was fatally struck in downtown Tampa by an Amtrak train carrying 120 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 2 min nanoanomaly 11
Janet-Max 13 hr Rex Blaze 1
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May 4 B1M1P1 88
Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12) May 3 Another victim of... 27
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 May 3 No Morals 2
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) May 2 Gabbie 7
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes May 2 ThisBdumb 4
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC