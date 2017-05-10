Norovirus Sweeping Through Local Tampa Elementary School
After reporting a large number of illnesses the Hillsborough County School District said the elementary school has 12 students who were sick last Thursday, May 4. All 12 of those students were part of the same after-school program. By Friday morning that number grew and the school sent out an alert that there was a gastric illness going around the school and to please keep your child at home if they were sick.
