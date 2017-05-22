Neo-Nazi Connected To Double Murder A...

Neo-Nazi Connected To Double Murder Arrested After FBI Finds Explosive Materials

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

A self-proclaimed neo-Nazi was arrested in Florida Sunday after police found materials used to manufacture explosives in his apartment. The case was directly related to a double murder that occurred in a Tampa apartment building Friday where a former neo-Nazi who converted to Islam killed two people for "disrespecting the Muslim faith."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) 1 hr yawn 17
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 3 hr The Troll Stopper 363
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) May 16 Donclo 10
White Family May 16 Drop the Cow 3
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) May 16 Picente 29
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 16 Cabbage Memory 138
Cruising st petes May 14 Cincyphil 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at May 23 at 4:13AM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC