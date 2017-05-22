Neo-Nazi Connected To Double Murder Arrested After FBI Finds Explosive Materials
A self-proclaimed neo-Nazi was arrested in Florida Sunday after police found materials used to manufacture explosives in his apartment. The case was directly related to a double murder that occurred in a Tampa apartment building Friday where a former neo-Nazi who converted to Islam killed two people for "disrespecting the Muslim faith."
