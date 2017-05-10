Nancy Sikes-Kline to receive Adelaide Sanchez Award
The City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that the commission will present Nancy Sikes-Kline with the Adelaide Sanchez Award for Historic Preservation, Restoration, Education and Interpretation at an upcoming regular meeting. The nomination was made by fellow Commissioner, Leanna Freeman, and was supported unanimously by the entire Commission at its April 24th meeting.
