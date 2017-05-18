Murder warrant issued in slaying of m...

Murder warrant issued in slaying of man dead found in North Tampa home

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

An arrest warrant has been issued fin connection with the slaying of Tampa man found dead in his home Tuesday from upper body trauma. Kadeem Dareem Archibald, 26, is wanted on a charge of second degree murder in the death of Khando Kerr, 38, of 1509 E 128th Ave., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Frogface Kate 309
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Tue Donclo 10
White Family Tue Drop the Cow 3
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) May 16 Picente 29
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 16 Cabbage Memory 138
Cruising st petes May 14 Cincyphil 1
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) May 10 MitchMate 1,022
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC