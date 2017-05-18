Murder warrant issued in slaying of man dead found in North Tampa home
An arrest warrant has been issued fin connection with the slaying of Tampa man found dead in his home Tuesday from upper body trauma. Kadeem Dareem Archibald, 26, is wanted on a charge of second degree murder in the death of Khando Kerr, 38, of 1509 E 128th Ave., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
