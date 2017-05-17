McDonald's expands delivery partnership with UberEats
Is the convenience of having a Quarter Pounder and fries delivered to your home or office worth a $5 fee? McDonald's is hoping it will be. The fast-food chain says it's expanding its partnership with UberEats to offer delivery in Chicago, Columbus, Los Angeles and Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|39 min
|Rainbow Kid
|218
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|20 hr
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Cabbage Memory
|138
|Cruising st petes
|Sun
|Cincyphil
|1
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|May 10
|MitchMate
|1,022
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC