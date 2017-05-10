March column: Tom Lee mulls term limit drive

State Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, has more than $1.7 million in his PAC, The Conservative. What's he going to do with it? He'd like to run for state chief financial officer, but that could depend on whether Gov. Rick Scott appoints a caretaker to the vacant post or a Republican who wants to hold onto it - Lee might not want to run against a sitting Republican.

