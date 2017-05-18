March column: Pam Iorio, who isn't running, clear favorite in Tampa mayor's poll
Former Tampa Mayor Pam Iorio celebrates a Riverwalk milestone in 2013 with others who have held the seat, from left, Bob Buckhorn, Dick Greco, Sandy Freedman, Bob Martinez and Bill Poe. [SKIP O'ROURKE Tampa political insiders have been buzzing for a week or so about a robopoll on the 2019 mayor's race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|53 min
|frindly
|333
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 17
|GTS 814
|16
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|138
|Cruising st petes
|May 14
|Cincyphil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC