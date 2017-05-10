Manatee mother and calf rescued from ...

Manatee mother and calf rescued from New Port Richey canals

14 hrs ago

Two manatees were rescued Wednesday after they became trapped in an enclosed canal system near a mobile home park in New Port Richey. The calf, which was only weeks to months old, was in good condition.

