Man looking to ID dog he says attacked him
A local college student is terrified he'll be on the hook for hundreds in medical bills after he says he was viciously attacked by a dog at the Temple Terrace Hilltop Dog Park. Fernando Perez said it happened while throwing a ball to his puppy.
