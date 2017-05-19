Man Injured When Motorcycle Hits 10-Foot Gator in Florida
CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [] Man Injured When Motorcycle Hits 10-Foot Gator in Florida A man riding a motorcycle hit an alligator that was crossing a rural Florida road, throwing him from his bike. Florida's Hurricane Fund Remains Strong Heading Into Season The Florida fund that helps private insurers pay out claims after a hurricane continues to be in strong shape ahead of storm season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|16 min
|Eagle 12
|335
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 17
|GTS 814
|16
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|138
|Cruising st petes
|May 14
|Cincyphil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC