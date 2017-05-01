Local group ramps up in time for TBX discussions

Adding toll lanes to I-275 is a highly debated issue - the Tampa bay Expressway, or TBX, was shelved temporarily last year when the Florida Department of Transportation told county commissioners that it was time to hit the reset button for two years while they gathered more public feedback. Mit Patel, a member of the StopTBX coalition, says he and other groups around the area are recruiting new activists to voice concerns to the Metropolitan Planning Organization and FDOT.

