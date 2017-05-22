Lego exhibition comes to Tampa in June
"The Art of the Brick" debuts on June 23 at 802 East Whiting St. The exhibition features 100 pieces of art made of Lego bricks. "A goal with this collection of art is to demonstrate the potential of imagination and the power of creativity," said award-winning Lego artist Nathan Sawaya in a news release.
