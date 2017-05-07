Legislative change threatens to take ...

Legislative change threatens to take millions from USF

The University of South Florida says a last-minute change made by lawmakers is threatening to take more than $10 million away from the university. This year's state budget provides $48 million to be split up among preeminent universities.

