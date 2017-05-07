Legislative change threatens to take millions from USF
The University of South Florida says a last-minute change made by lawmakers is threatening to take more than $10 million away from the university. This year's state budget provides $48 million to be split up among preeminent universities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|7
|Janet-Max
|2 hr
|Rex Blaze
|1
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|May 3
|Another victim of...
|27
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|May 3
|No Morals
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 2
|Gabbie
|7
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC