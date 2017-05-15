Law firm with Tampa presence expands ...

Law firm with Tampa presence expands into Jacksonville market

A law firm with offices across Florida has opened a Jacksonville office. Shutts & Bowen opened its eighth Florida office by hiring five attorneys from Jacksonville firm Gillis Way & Campbell.

