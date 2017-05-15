L. Keith Todd Named Head of Advanceme...

L. Keith Todd Named Head of Advancement at The University of Tampa

L. Keith Todd, who recently spearheaded the largest fundraising match in U.S. philanthropic history, has been named The University of Tampa's vice president for development and university relations. Todd will begin his duties at UT in early June.

