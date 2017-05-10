'I just knew I was going to die' -TPD...

'I just knew I was going to die' -TPD officer recalls being shot

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

Safe Kids Worldwide reports that in 2015, nearly 50 children an hour went to an emergency department after getting hurt on a skateboard, bik Last weekend there was quite a dust-up inside a large, vintage home in Tampa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 34 min Eagle 12 44
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 10 hr MitchMate 1,022
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Tue Nympho Granny 137
Janet-Max Sun Rex Blaze 1
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May 4 B1M1P1 88
Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12) May 3 Another victim of... 27
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 May 3 No Morals 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Hillsborough County was issued at May 10 at 2:34PM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC