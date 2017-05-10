Henderson: Narain's future waits to be written
Ed Narain, State Senate candidate gets a hug from his daughters Zahara, 7, and Elaina, 4, right, during his primary election watch party held at the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association last August. Former state Rep. Ed Narain lost to Darryl Rouson last August by 75 votes out of nearly 38,000 cast in the Democratic primary to represent District 19 in the Florida Senate.
