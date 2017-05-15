Haitian Flag Day bash at Pasco country club: two trampled, one shot, one stabbed
Eliscart had organized a Haitian Flag Day celebration Sunday at Quail Hollow country club in Wesley Chapel. Near the end of the event, gunshots triggered a stampede of people.
