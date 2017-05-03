Great-Day-TB 14 mins ago 11:52 a.m.Ta...

Great-Day-TB 14 mins ago 11:52 a.m.Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo: Finally, An All Day Camp For The Kids

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

School is almost out for the summer! And Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo has 100 all-inclusive camps to make your child's summer wild and unforgettable! Martina Rutti, Public Programs Manager and Ashley Friedman Animal Care Professional Joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about the zoo's all-inclusive summer camps and how they provide camp goers unique experiences where campers may: Feed a giraffe, touch a giant tortoise, Get hand-to-fin with stingrays, And more! TLPZ is proud to offer the first all-inclusive camp program in Tampa Bay. All camps include morning & after care, lunch, a free t-shirt and a ticket to visit the Zoo again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12) 14 hr Another victim of... 27
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 18 hr No Morals 2
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Tue Gabbie 7
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes Tue ThisBdumb 4
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Tue MitchMate 1,015
pain n other medications (Feb '15) Apr 27 spammer 6
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 27 Flea your povery 136
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC