Great-Day-TB 14 mins ago 11:52 a.m.Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo: Finally, An All Day Camp For The Kids

School is almost out for the summer! And Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo has 100 all-inclusive camps to make your child's summer wild and unforgettable! Martina Rutti, Public Programs Manager and Ashley Friedman Animal Care Professional Joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about the zoo's all-inclusive summer camps and how they provide camp goers unique experiences where campers may: Feed a giraffe, touch a giant tortoise, Get hand-to-fin with stingrays, And more! TLPZ is proud to offer the first all-inclusive camp program in Tampa Bay. All camps include morning & after care, lunch, a free t-shirt and a ticket to visit the Zoo again.

