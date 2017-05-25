Florida Neo-Nazi Arrested After Explosives Found at Murder Scene

A Florida neo-Nazi was arrested on charges related to explosives materials found at the Tampa Palms apartment where two of his roommates were allegedly murdered by another roommate. Brandon Russell, a Florida National Guardsman, "who kept a framed photo of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh on his dresser," was crying outside of the apartment when police arrived to investigate the double homicide Friday, the Tampa Bay Times reported .

