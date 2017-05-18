Florida mayor under fire for joke about turning machine guns on press ...

When Tampa, Florida Mayor Bob Buckhorn made jokes about pointing huge machine guns at journalists and making them "cry like little girls," he likely didn't realize that many of the journalists in the audience at the military convention he was speaking at had already had guns in their faces. According to a report by the Tampa Bay Times , Buckhorn's joking statement about pointing two 50 caliber machine guns at journalists to make them cry has angered journalists who have been at the other end of the barrel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.