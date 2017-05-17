FDLE: Former Tampa attorney stole from clients
A former Tampa attorney is accused of pocketing more than 1.5 million dollars from the dead, disabled people, and even charities. After a long investigation, the FDLE got a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, charging him with 22 felony counts including grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|59 min
|Wondering
|226
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|Tue
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Cabbage Memory
|138
|Cruising st petes
|May 14
|Cincyphil
|1
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|May 10
|MitchMate
|1,022
