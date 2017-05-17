FDLE: Former Tampa attorney stole fro...

FDLE: Former Tampa attorney stole from clients

A former Tampa attorney is accused of pocketing more than 1.5 million dollars from the dead, disabled people, and even charities. After a long investigation, the FDLE got a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, charging him with 22 felony counts including grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

