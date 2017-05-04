Fatal crash closes portion of W Water...

Fatal crash closes portion of W Waters Avenue in Tampa

St. Petersburg Times

Police say the road is closed in both directions at North Boulevard to the east and N Rome Avenue to the west. One person was killed in the crash, and one of the vehicles struck a church, WTSP-Channel 10 reported.

