Fatal crash closes portion of W Waters Avenue in Tampa
Police say the road is closed in both directions at North Boulevard to the east and N Rome Avenue to the west. One person was killed in the crash, and one of the vehicles struck a church, WTSP-Channel 10 reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|nanoanomaly
|3
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|Thu
|B1M1P1
|88
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|May 3
|Another victim of...
|27
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|May 3
|No Morals
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 2
|Gabbie
|7
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|May 2
|MitchMate
|1,015
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC