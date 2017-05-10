EditorialsEditorial: Tampa clears path for next downtown community

EditorialsEditorial: Tampa clears pat...

Editorial: Tampa clears path for next downtown community

The look and economics of Tampa's urban core enter a new era this month, as the Tampa Housing Authority begins to tear down North Boulevard Homes, above, the first phase of replacing an aged public housing project with an entirely new urban setting of apartments, homes, shops, parks and restaurants. The look and economics of Tampa's urban core enter a new era this month, as the Tampa Housing Authority begins to tear down North Boulevard Homes, the first phase of replacing an aged public housing project with an entirely new urban setting of apartments, homes, shops, parks and restaurants.

