Editorial: Legislature owes Floridians more apologies
The Florida Legislature apologized this spring for decades of violent abuse at a state-run reform school for boys. Before they approve a state budget and adjourn Monday, legislators owe a few apologies for their own actions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
