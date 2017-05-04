Early-morning motorcycle crash closes...

Early-morning motorcycle crash closes portion of North Boulevard in Tampa

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Roads are closed near Seminole Heights in Tampa on Friday morning following a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck. The crash is only a few blocks from another early-morning crash that has shut down a portion of W Waters Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) Thu B1M1P1 88
Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12) Wed Another victim of... 27
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Wed No Morals 2
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) May 2 Gabbie 7
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes May 2 ThisBdumb 4
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) May 2 MitchMate 1,015
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) Apr 29 Pamlea 15
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at May 05 at 2:49PM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC