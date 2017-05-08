Dirty Dining: Chinese Express & Sansei closed
Fire Weather Warning issued May 8 at 8:17PM EDT expiring May 9 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Highlands, Polk, Sumter Two eateries inside the Westshore Plaza food court in Tampa had to stop serving food and shut down overnight last week after inspectors found over 80 live and dead roaches all over the kitchen they share.
