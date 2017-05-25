Deputies search for missing Tampa woman

Deputies search for missing Tampa woman

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Milania Agosto was last seen at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Thursday when she went to bed. She was discovered missing Friday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. when she was scheduled to go to the adult day care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 10 hr Eagle 12 462
Buy Velpanat 15 hr Buyvelpanat 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 16 hr tony2837 11
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) May 23 LAVON AFFAIR 16
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) May 23 yawn 17
White Family May 16 Drop the Cow 3
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) May 16 Picente 29
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,593 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC