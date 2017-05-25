Deputies search for missing Tampa woman
Milania Agosto was last seen at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Thursday when she went to bed. She was discovered missing Friday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. when she was scheduled to go to the adult day care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|10 hr
|Eagle 12
|462
|Buy Velpanat
|15 hr
|Buyvelpanat
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|tony2837
|11
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|May 23
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 23
|yawn
|17
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC