Deputies search for 4 masked robbery suspects

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying four unknown suspects who broke into a Metro PC Store in Tampa on Saturday, May 6. The four male suspects, shown in the surveillance video, forced entry into the store on Bruce B Downs Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m., shattering the front glass door.

