Deputies search for 4 masked robbery suspects
HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying four unknown suspects who broke into a Metro PC Store in Tampa on Saturday, May 6. The four male suspects, shown in the surveillance video, forced entry into the store on Bruce B Downs Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m., shattering the front glass door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|415
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|Tue
|yawn
|17
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|138
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC