Cuba ambassador sees hope for closer ...

Cuba ambassador sees hope for closer links

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Cuba's first ambassador to the United States in more than 50 years has seen the impact of renewed bilateral ties between the two countries continue to grow over the last two years Jos Ramn Cabaas, the former head of the Cuban Interests Section in Washington, D.C., and one of three main Cuban negotiators to help re-establish ties, shared the changes he's observed with a crowd of about 250 people at St. Petersburg College's downtown campus Saturday. There are the 22 memorandums of understanding that have been signed since 2015, including those on the environment and health, and one re-establishing direct flights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 51 min Eagle 12 152
Cruising st petes 15 hr Cincyphil 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Sat Woopy 9
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) May 10 MitchMate 1,022
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 9 Nympho Granny 137
Janet-Max May 7 Rex Blaze 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC